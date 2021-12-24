Why the Media Attention of Manchester City Needing A Striker Needs to Stop

Since the departure of Sergio Aguero in the summer, Manchester City have faced an ongoing debate as to whether they need a direct replacement for the Argentine striker.

Thus far, it hasn't been a matter of 'do', but more of a 'need' or 'must', as Manchester City have a squad thriving with depth in every position imaginable, except at striker – a position many label as the most important for a successful side.

But in modern football, with the idea of a false nine evolving, is it really an essential position anymore?

Last season, despite Sergio Aguero still being in the squad, injury problems led to him being out for the majority of the season, leaving Manchester City with one recognised striker in Gabriel Jesus - and even he was starting to play there less and less.

This prompted Pep Guardiola to revert back to a system he used at Barcelona - a 4-3-3 with the striker position becoming a ‘false nine’; effectively another creative midfielder/winger in the front three, floating across all areas in the final third.

Many different players were deployed in this role over the course of the season, namely the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan.

And despite Manchester City lacking a striker, goals weren’t an issue, as they were evenly distributed around the team.

Interestingly, Ilkay Gundogan was Manchester City’s top scorer in all competitions last season netting 17 goals - which is remarkable for a player most known for being a box-to-box midfielder. Gundogan was closely followed by Phil Foden (16), along with Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling who all scored 14 goals during the campaign.

Manchester City then went on to win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as making it to the Champions League final for the first time ever.

So, with this all considered, it leads to a question of whether Manchester City actually do need a striker - and based off a season like that, surely it has to be no?

However, despite the team still being incredibly successful, pundits and experts believe Manchester City could be even better with a recognised number nine. In fact, during the summer, the Citizens were linked with Harry Kane throughout and the champions were touted to splash out £150 million on the England captain.

This didn’t come as a surprise to many because it was clearly the position Manchester City needed, and with Harry Kane leading the line, many thought they’d become unstoppable.

To put this into perspective, Kane managed to score 23 goals whilst also assisting 14 in 35 Premier League matches for a weak Tottenham Hotspur side who finished 7th in the table.

Add to that the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, and many suspected that Harry Kane could be bagging as many as 40 goals a season.

Take Robert Lewandowski for example; a world class number nine, playing in a world class side - he managed to score an astonishing 41 goals in 29 matches for Bayern Munich last season.

All things considered; it absolutely makes sense why many think the Blues warrant a striker, but in today’s market, a striker of that standard is costing a minimum £100 million fee and potentially upwards.

On the other hand, Harry Kane is already 28 years-old with a track record of injuries which makes many wonder if he’s the right man for the role, especially at a price tag of £150 million - which Daniel Levy still managed to block.

In the 2021/22 season, Kane has struggled, scoring just one goal in 13 matches; which shows Daniel Levy’s stubbornness to not let his captain leave could be a blessing in disguise for Manchester City – who may feel they’ve dodged a hefty loss of £150 million.

Despite Kane being linked with a move across the summer though, Manchester City pushed equally as much to sign Aston Villa’s star man, Jack Grealish - who they broke the English transfer record in order to get.

This really puts the question across as to whether Pep Guardiola is happy to continue with a false nine and not pursue a striker.

As well as this, it’s safe to say the Manchester based club haven’t struggled so far this season either, seeing themselves at the top of the table yet again after 16 games – winning their last six in a row.

They’re closely followed by both Liverpool and Chelsea with just one point between each side, but a three-horse race was expected this season and Manchester City’s lack of striker clearly isn’t affecting this.

In Europe, the Citizens continue to be going strong too, beating off arguably the strongest ever Paris St-Germain to top the group.

With another successful season on the cards, Pep Guardiola's Blues have found their system to be successful and with all things considered, that's simply undeniable.

