Why Tottenham Turned Down Manchester City's Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Harry Kane Last Summer

Manchester City were never close to securing the signature of Tottenham star Harry Kane last summer, according to a new report, which mentions why the Premier League champions were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the forward.

Harry Kane's desire to join Manchester City last summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant on holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and Manchester City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £120 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

According to the latest information of Matt Law of The Telegraph, Manchester City were never close to signing Kane last summer, as the only concrete offer made for the Spurs striker was worth £75 million, plus the possibility of another £25 million in add-ons.

It has further been mentioned that Daniel Levy is unlikely to have entertained an offer falling below a guaranteed £120 million, which highlights how far off Manchester City actually were from the Spurs chief's asking price for the England captain.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding a potential player-plus-cash package deals for Kane, which could have included any of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus or Aymeric Laporte, all of whom were open to leaving last summer, made a potential deal even hard to materialise.

Manchester City would have also required subsidised wages should any of the aforementioned players agreed to be used as makeweight for a mega deal which would have seen the current Premier League leaders seal the arrival of one of the finest forwards in world football.

It emerged recently that Kane is 'more than happy' playing under Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, with his situation at the club completely different from how it was last summer.

While a new contract is not on the table as things stand, a final decision on Kane's future at Tottenham has not been made yet, though Spurs are keen for their talisman to stay put amid interest from the Pep Guardiola's side.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City do enter talks to sign Kane in the summer after failing to sign the England international less 12 months ago, more so with Erling Haaland set to spark a bidding war should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign.

