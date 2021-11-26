"Why Would He Downgrade?", "Pain, Pain and More Pain!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Emerging Reports Suggesting Star Forward Wants to Leave

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to emerging reports from Spain suggesting Ferran Torres has asked Pep Guardiola, to leave the club.

A wave of information has been published in the past few hours regarding the situation around Ferran Torres.

Journalist Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo was the first to break rumours of Torres' potential departure. He said the Spaniard has asked Pep Guardiola to leave the club, with the manager approving if an 'economical agreement' can be found.

Torres joined Manchester City from Valencia in the summer of 2020. In just one year, he's won a Premier League title and reached the club's first-ever Champions League final - a competition he was vital in ensuring City progressed from the group stage.

The 21-year-old has also won a starting spot in Luis Enrique's Spain side, with that maybe a reason he's interested in a move to Barcelona. City fans will remember a similar scenario with former centre-back, Eric Garcia.

Polo also points out that Barcelona's Director of Football had been in Manchester to discuss the deal, with them now 'having everything clear' in regards to Torres' situation.

Torres is also said to be 'very grateful' for how Pep Guardiola has treated him whilst in England but would like to move on, with Barcelona an obvious candidate.

Manchester City fans have reacted in numbers to the news since its emergence on social media. Plenty took to City Xtra's Twitter page to vent their disappointment, labeling him as another young talent that's slipped through our grasp.

Here is a selection of what City fans are saying:

