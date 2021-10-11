"Why Would We Do That", "Would Be One Of The Biggest Mistakes Ever Made!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React Angrily to Transfer Links Concerning Star Midfielder

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to express their fury at one report on Monday linking Bernardo Silva with a possible move to Juventus.

Bernardo Silva has had a superb start to the season, despite the fact that the Portuguese international had been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium throughout the summer.

The midfielder has featured in nine of Manchester City's matches so far this season, although question marks remain over his long-term future with the reigning Premier League Champions.

According to Sport Witness, who have relayed a story by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus have 'been in contact' with Manchester City surrounding a possible loan move for the Portugal international.

They report that Manchester City could be talked into an 'interest loan', with the Italian side considering either a loan with a fee, or a 'dry loan' until the end of the season for Bernardo Silva.

However, despite some supporters seemingly coming to terms with a Bernardo Silva departure during the summer transfer window, a possible loan to Italy after a stellar start to the season has angered a large number of supporters among those responding to City Xtra's Twitter page.

Many fans seemed unimpressed by the possibility of allowing the 27 year-old to leave on loan, while some supporters questioned the possibility of swapping Bernardo for Juventus' star forward Federico Chiesa.

