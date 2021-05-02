Will Kylian Mbappe be fit for PSG to face Man City in the Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain hope to have their star forward Kylian Mbappe back on the pitch against Manchester City, after the French international missed out on the Ligue 1 game against Lens on Saturday afternoon.

Paris Saint-Germain hope to have their star forward Kylian Mbappe back on the pitch against Manchester City, after the French international missed out on the Ligue 1 game against Lens on Saturday afternoon.

Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury in the first-leg of the Champions League Semi-final against Manchester City, and the Parisian outfit are hoping that he recovers in time for Tuesday’s return leg in Manchester.

The youngster has scored eight goals in 10 Champions League games so far this season and has been a vital cog in Paris Saint-Germain’s campaign in Europe's premier competition.

READ MORE: Everton join race to sign Man City forward

READ MORE: Man City fans are fuming at Puma over leaked kit

Speaking to Canal+ in the aftermath of his team’s league game on Saturday, manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on the French forward’s fitness.

"Will Mbappe be there? I'm optimistic. We think he will be there. We will see how it evolves tomorrow. We will decide before the match."

When asked about the nature and reason for the injury, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that the forward suffered from "discomfort in his right calf" after the game against Manchester City, though it was unclear exactly when the injury had occurred.

"He received a blow that could have happened at any time during the match [against Man City]. It can happen. It's not a serious problem but it created a muscle imbalance in the calf,” Pochettino said in an earlier press conference on Friday.

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero makes surprising statue admission

READ MORE: Man City star admits he's backing Liverpool against Man United

Manchester City hold the cards in this tie thanks to their 2-1 away win at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday, and PSG desperately need their French sensation Kylian Mbappe to be on the pitch to give them any chance of progressing through to the Champions League Final.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra