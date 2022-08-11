Skip to main content

William Gallas Believes Manchester City Will Come Out On Top In The Title Race

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back William Gallas has had his say on the Premier League title race after the opening round of fixtures saw Liverpool and Manchester United drop points out of the 'big six' sides.

Gallas had a successful Premier League career joining Chelsea back in 2001 for five years before he left and decided to go to Arsenal in 2006 until 2010 when he went to their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for three years.

Cesc Fabregas & William Gallas

Gallas retired in 2014 with Perth Glory

He won the Premier League title twice during his time at Chelsea but did not manage to win any silverware in North London.

Speaking to Getting Casino he said: "As an ex-London player, I have to say Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham to win the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"On top four, Liverpool can miss out because they don't have Sadio Mane anymore and Diaz does not have the same impact. Liverpool always concede goals too, like we saw against Fulham. Even if I like how Liverpool play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. "

So Gallas thinks that Jurgen Klopp's side will finish outside the top four after finishing one point off the Premier League Champions last season and he also thinks Mikel Arteta will finally get Arsenal back into Europe's elite whilst Pep Guardiola will stroll to his third Premier League title on the bounce.

The three-peat with Erling Haaland could be very much on.

                        Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityChelseaTottenham HotspurArsenalLiverpool

Renan Lodi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Renan Lodi To Manchester City Is Off After Talks Have Not Progressed

By Elliot Thompson54 seconds ago
imago1013753626h
News

'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit

By Alex Caddick31 minutes ago
Bournemouth_2
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Bournemouth | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Erling haaland
Match Coverage

Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Ait-Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Continue To Monitor Rayan Ait-Nouri

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva Unless They Get Huge Offer

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Nahuel Ferraresi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Defender Nahuel Ferraresi Will Join Sao Paulo On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Could Swoop For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago