William Gallas Believes Manchester City Will Come Out On Top In The Title Race

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back William Gallas has had his say on the Premier League title race after the opening round of fixtures saw Liverpool and Manchester United drop points out of the 'big six' sides.

Gallas had a successful Premier League career joining Chelsea back in 2001 for five years before he left and decided to go to Arsenal in 2006 until 2010 when he went to their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for three years.

Gallas retired in 2014 with Perth Glory IMAGO / Colorsport

He won the Premier League title twice during his time at Chelsea but did not manage to win any silverware in North London.

Speaking to Getting Casino he said: "As an ex-London player, I have to say Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham to win the Premier League.

"On top four, Liverpool can miss out because they don't have Sadio Mane anymore and Diaz does not have the same impact. Liverpool always concede goals too, like we saw against Fulham. Even if I like how Liverpool play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. "

So Gallas thinks that Jurgen Klopp's side will finish outside the top four after finishing one point off the Premier League Champions last season and he also thinks Mikel Arteta will finally get Arsenal back into Europe's elite whilst Pep Guardiola will stroll to his third Premier League title on the bounce.

The three-peat with Erling Haaland could be very much on.

