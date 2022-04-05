Win a pair of tickets to Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final) at Wembley Stadium!

Manchester City are going to Wembley once again – and you could be there for the Blues' highly-anticipated Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City later this month.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side booked their place in the showpiece final-four with an emphatic 4-1 away victory over Southampton last month.

Despite a strong showing from Ralph Hassenhuttl's side in the first-half, goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Riyad Mahrez put the tie beyond any doubt.

City have impressed throughout the Emirates FA Cup this season, with comfortable and confident victories over Swindon Town, Fulham, and Peterborough United, before the most recent win over Southampton set up a clash against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side endured a difficult quarter-final victory against Nottingham Forest, with a single goal from Diogo Jota being the difference, which was preceded by wins against Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, and Norwich City.

Ahead of the showdown at Wembley Stadium, we have teamed up with Club Wembley to offer City Xtra readers the chance to win a pair of tickets for the match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 16th April 2022 with kick-off at 3.30pm.

Club Wembley – your place in history guaranteed

There’s nothing quite like being at Wembley Stadium. The stillness of 90,000 held breaths, the electric feel of hope in the air in the final minutes, the deafening roar of victory, the sight of heroes rising and the knowledge you are about to witness legends being made.

Take the best seat in the house to watch history in the making. And you can say: I was there. Club Wembley has six membership options so that you can pick an entertainment package that suits you. Sit back, relax and experience the best moments Wembley Stadium has to offer.

Enjoy this experience for ten events a year, including The Emirates FA Cup Final and Semi-Finals, the Carabao Cup Final and all England Men’s Senior Internationals at Wembley. As well as this, you’ll have first access to the best seats available for show-stopping concerts, the NFL and more.

Visit ClubWembley.com to find out more.

Club Wembley, the home of hospitality.

Enter the competition

To be in with a chance of winning the pair of tickets to Manchester City vs Liverpool, simply answer the easy question below and submit your details via THIS LINK.

The closing date is 12PM [UK] on Friday, 8th April 2022.

Good luck! Terms and Conditions of entry can be found below.

Competition Terms & Conditions

1. The promoter is City Xtra Ltd, (company no. 13840060) whose registered office is at Affinity Living Riverside, 32 Quay Street, Manchester, United Kingdom, M3 5FZ.

2. The competition is open to users aged 18 years or over except employees of City Xtra Ltd and any partner the competition is associated with and their close relatives and anyone otherwise connected with the organisation or judging of the competition.

3. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

4. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her/their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

5. Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are via the competition posted hosted on mcfcxtra.com.

6. Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.

7. Closing date for entry is indicated above. After this date the no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

8. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

9. The rules of the competition and how to enter are as follows:

10. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

11. The promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this competition.

12. The prize is as stated and no cash or other alternatives will be offered.The prizes are not transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

13. Winners will be chosen at random by software, from all correct entries received and verified by Promoter and or its agents.

14. The winner will be notified by email and/or DM on Twitter/Facebook and/or letter within 48 hours of the closing date. The winner will only ever be contacted by City Xtra and any company required to facilitate the prize. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

15. The promoter will notify the winner when and where the prize can be collected / is delivered.

16. Club colours are not permitted in Club Wembley areas – more info here.

17. The prize consists of two (2) Club Wembley Inner Circle tickets for the winner and one (1) companion to attend the FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday 16 April 2022.

18. The Tickets are ticket only, and do not include food or drink. It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure that they and their companion are available to take the prize on Saturday 16 April 2022.

19. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

20. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

21. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by [English] law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of [England].

22. The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current [UK] data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

23. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by contacting City Xtra.

24. You consent that City Xtra may contact you by email in regards to the competition.

25. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

26. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to City Xtra Ltd and not to any other party, unless you explicitly opt-in when entering.

