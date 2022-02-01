With the Premier League's winter break meaning there's no actual football played, Joe Butterfield tries to pick through some of the stories of the last week.

It’s a Saturday morning. I look out of the window and see frost covering the cars. Mist hangs in the air as the sun is completely blocked out by a blanket of grey clouds. I tighten my dressing gown and settle onto the sofa, turning on the television and checking what’s coming up for the day.

BT Sport - FA National Futsal Tournament, 8:00am - 5:00pm.

Sky Sports - Championship Football

I swear and throw the remote to one side, resigned to a weekend of having to actually pay attention to my girlfriend.

“Winter Break is coming,” I mutter.

With the absence of Premier League football and only the utter boredom of a transfer window where the only deal for Manchester City was public knowledge over a week ago, there hasn’t really been too much going on.

There’s been no games to push a media narrative that the league is uncompetitive because City have ruined it by being boring and having a squad so big that it’s actually an optical illusion and just looks like it’s four or five players smaller than Liverpool’s, but it’s a bigger squad really, just trust me.

Of course, the transfer window being closed doesn’t mean that the transfer rumours don’t still exist. Murmurings of activity are taking place all the time and, despite many coming from questionable sources, I still choose to believe the ones that are what I want.

Ryan Gravenberch is a man known to many who play (get your Week in the City bingo cards ready) Football Manager. For years, this absolute monster of a central midfielder has been a guaranteed world class central-midfield talent and he’s finally starting to showcase some of this in real life.

How much of him have I watched? Oh, absolutely nothing. But he’s played every minute of Ajax’s Champions League campaign so far this season, a campaign in which they’ve won all six of their group stage games against the likes of Sporting and Borussia Dortmund, and established himself as a regular in the Eredivisie last season at the age of only 18, making 32 appearances in their title winning campaign.

He’s your classic Ajax wonderkid - he’s still quite raw by many accounts (of course, the Eredivisie will grant you the leeway to still succeed whilst still raw) but he’s got a good combination of technical ability and physical prowess. Dare I say, Yaya Touré-esque? I repeat, I have never watched this guy play a minute of football in my life.

The news that City have added him to their transfer wish list is interesting.

His current contract runs out in 2023, so it’s very feasible that he leaves the club this summer at a cut price. There’s talk of Liverpool sniffing around him and, realistically, I think that’s the more likely destination for him given that we’re quite stacked with players in the eight, which is the role he probably plays more often than not (I would know this for definite if I’d watched him).

Don’t believe me? Well, fire up YouTube and search “Ryan Gravenberch highlights reel” and tell me that he doesn’t look like he’s going to be the next Ilkay Gundogan.

Let’s be honest, we can never have too many Football Manager wonderkids. We’ve already got Julian Álvarez, let’s bag another.

Of course, the winter break isn’t the winter break for everybody. For some, it’s a summer break. With Kevin De Bruyne putting his poor pink skin at risk in the Maldives and Bernardo Silva relaxing in Sri Lanka, it doesn’t feel like the players are really getting quite the same break as we are.

Of course, a few players have travelled to Dubai, notably Jack Grealish who was absolutely amazed to discover that sand is, in fact, real.

I’m sure there’s context to this which makes this a bit less of a silly statement, but I just love the idea that, for his entire life, Jack Grealish has been told that sand is just an illusion. It’s a trick of the mind, sand beaches don’t really exist. They’re all stone beaches and they just look sand-coloured in a certain light. He then, at the age of 26, lands in Dubai for some PR for City and discovers that sand does actually exist and that everything he thought he knew has been a lie.

He returns to the home he grew up in and digs out his old sandpit from the garage, the one he used to believe was filled with pebbles as a child, scraping up some residual sand which has clung to the bottom of the pit. His eyes immediately begin to fill with tears as he cups the sand in the palm of his hand, walking into the family home in a daze.

“What’s up Jackie,” his mum asks as she lifts her head from making herself a brew, “What have you got there?”

“You tell me, mum.” Jack shoves the palm of his hand under her mum’s chin. “You tell me what I’ve got here!”

His mum’s voice begins to shake and her eyes widen as she realises that the lifetime of lies has all been leading up to this very moment.

“We thought it was best that you didn’t know, Jackie, honest, you have to believe me…”

“I can’t believe anything you say, mum!” Grealish is shouting now, there’s tears streaming down his face, “You told me that sandcastles are just heat haze!”

“I don’t know what you want me to say, Jackie!” His mum is beside herself now, it’s all about damage control at this point. “Your father kept trying to tell me that we should have broken the news to you when you were younger but… but every time I tried to tell you, you were watching desert episodes of Planet Earth and laughing because you didn’t understand how scorpions couldn’t get crushed by all of the rocks, it was just easier to let you keep believing!”

Jack storms towards the front door. Memories of arguments he’d had with his friends in school about their holidays to Tenerife being a lie because beaches don’t exist flashing through his mind. It was once a hill he was willing to die on. “I hate you mum, you’ve ruined my life, I’m glad I left Aston Villa!”

He slams the door. End scene.

Look, it’s a slow news week, okay? This is what you’re getting.

Speaking of sand, here’s a desert. Just a desert. Nothing else to see here.

Of course, not everybody is slumming it in Dubai or the Maldives. No, Zack Steffen has decided that he’s going to pick the ultimate paradise to spend his week off. I am talking, of course, about Boundary Park.

This weekend was the eagerly anticipated “Shezurrection”, where former manager John Sheridan has returned to the land of his people (Oldham Athletic) to try to prevent them from falling into Non-League and keep them in League Two.

His first game? A local derby against Rochdale at home, attracting a bumper crowd of 8,199, a comfortable record for the season - and Zack Steffen was one of them.

Some people go out of their way to attend Bayern v Dortmund, a Milan derby, El Clasico, Boca v River, the list of globally renowned fixtures is never ending. Not Zack. Zack nips down to Latics to watch the real heavy-hitters of the world play out a thrilling 0-0 draw.

The winter break has now passed. Our weekend of painful boredom has been and gone. As of next weekend, I can return to paying no attention to my girlfriend and watching eight hours of football over the course of the weekend.

For now, my watch is over.

