"With All Due Respect" - Kevin De Bruyne Bats Away Suggestion of Manchester City Dropping 12 Point Lead Over Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his excitement at the prospect of Manchester City once again going head to head with Liverpool for the Premier League crown, while also batting away the suggestion of throwing away a 12-point lead.

Manchester City find themselves in the thick of yet another Premier League title race that looks to be heading towards a dramatic final day of the season.

With 28 games played, Manchester City currently have a six-point lead over title rivals Liverpool, while Jurgen Klopp's men have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's squad.

Liverpool's resurgent form in recent weeks has reignited the tussle at the top of the table, and in an interview with ManCity.com, Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne revealed his excitement to be in such a tight race once again.

“I think it has been like this for the last few years,” De Bruyne said. “It is exciting to play, this is what we want to do, and it should be a privilege to play for titles."

However, De Bruyne was keen to shun the idea of Manchester City dropping a 12-point lead in the title race across recent weeks, given the position and the fixture list that Liverpool had at the time.

Kevin De Bruyne said, “I know a lot of people were talking when we were 12 points ahead that it is over, knowing [Liverpool] had two games in hand against Burnley and Leeds."

“With all due respect, I think 99 per cent of the people expected them to win these two. We lost one game against Tottenham, so they gained three points."

While many believe that the Etihad club have a favourable fixture list throughout the remaining ten games of the Premier League campaign, the Belgian is not getting complacent.

“I think every game is hard in the Premier League. We fight until the end and that is what we will do in the last ten games.”

