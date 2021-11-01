"With Dedication, You Can Do It!” - Man City Star Reflects on Major Personal Achievement

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodrigo has added an academic qualification to his already impressive collection of awards.

Rodri (25) was already part-way through a course in Management and Business Administration when Manchester City signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The club's current number 16 transferred from Castellon University to Manchester when he switched to the Premier League and has now completed his degree, as revealed on the club's official website.

Rodri, who famously lived in basic student accommodation while playing for La Liga side Villarreal, is known for his down-to-earth attitude and disinterest in some of the flashier aspects of a footballer's lifestyle.

Speaking exclusively to the club this week, Rodri has explained the difficulties of completing a degree when his busy schedule as a top-level footballer prohibited him from attending any classes like an ordinary student.

"Of course, it is a very demanding profession as a footballer because it demands you not only playing, training and the games, it is also the rest and the care you have to take about yourself."

Rodri continued, “Imagine you come back to your home at three o’clock so you have all the afternoon free. You can do many other things."

“Of course, you cannot follow the rhythm of the other students but with patience, with dedication you can do it.”

Despite the extra challenges, the man who scored the winning goal in Manchester City's 2020 Carabao Cup final victory confirmed that he's also bagged himself an award from his academic pursuits.

Rodri explained, “I am finished. I just have to do a last essay, a small essay, but all the subjects, the big essay at the end is done."

“It was tough work, but at the end it was nice," he summarised, adding that "you have time for everything."

In a world where it can be hard to balance watching football with complaining about it on Twitter simultaneously, there are probably lessons to be learned from the 25-year-old's impressive multitasking abilities.

