Wolves Complete Signing of Man City Goalkeeper

Wolves have completed the signing of Manchester City and England youth international goalkeeper, Louie Moulden.

The Molineux club confirmed the signing of the player in a club statement on their official website on Tuesday morning.

It has been confirmed that the 19 year-old goalkeeper has agreed a two-year deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and will become their player on 1st July - after his contract at Manchester City expires next week.

Moulden progressed through the Academy systems at both Liverpool and Manchester City, and made appearances for the under-18 and under-23 sides at the reigning Premier League champions.

The rising goalkeeper secured his move to the West Midlands after a successful trial at Wolves earlier this year.

Speaking within the club's statement, Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said of the signing of Moulden, “Louie is very much a young goalkeeper who has a lot of potential and we believe this is a good opportunity for him to develop at the club."

“When he was here on trial, he really impressed. We knew from his performance in the match that there was a deal to be done, and we just needed the right moment to do it."

“He showed great quality; his distribution is excellent, he’s great with his feet, he’s a very strong shot-stopper, and he’s got a good pedigree, having been at Liverpool and Man City as a kid and playing for England at several levels."

“He’s only 19, but he joins a very good group of young goalkeepers we have at Wolves who will be pushing to be part of the first-team squad next season, and the competition Louie will bring that group is really important.”

