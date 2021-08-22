Wolves Fans React to Harry Kane Featuring for Tottenham Amid Man City Links

Harry Kane was booed following his introduction in the second-half of Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old was named on the bench by Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo after missing out altogether on the north London side's 1-0 win against Manchester City last week.

With less than 10 days left before the transfer window shuts, City have turned their attention to striking a deal for the England captain after securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in early August.

After failing to find the back of the net in their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are in dire need to bring an out-and-out striker to the Etihad Stadium despite claiming league and cup glory without operating a recognised number nine for large parts of last season.

With Tottenham leading at the Molineux Stadium courtesy of a penalty scored by Dele Alli in the first-half, Kane replaced Son Heung-Min with less than 20 minutes left on the clock.

While he was coming off the bench to make his first league appearance this season, Wolves fans were heard chanting, "Harry Kane, he wants to f*** off,” and “He’ll be a Manc in the morning."

According to Simon Mullock of The Daily Mirror, City's latest offer for Kane is still £50 million short for Daniel Levy's valuation of the forward. The Champions League finalists are prepared to raise their bid by offering around £20 million as add-ons, but they are yet to upgrade their offer.

It has emerged that Kane is 'anxious' for a move to City to be done and dusted, as the striker fears that the opportunity to play for the five-time Premier League winners will be gone forever if he doesn't manage to swap Tottenham for City by the end of the month.

It was reported that Kane was anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to the Etihad Stadium last week, with sources close to Tottenham accepting the increasing possibility of a departure for the Spurs talisman.

Levy is refusing to entertain any approaches for the England captain, with multiple reports confirming that City have tabled a fresh offer worth £125 million for the striker.

It has emerged that Kane believes that Levy hasn't honoured a meeting conducted between the pair towards the end of the previous campaign, during which the forward was promised that he could leave Spurs this summer if the club would fail to qualify for the Champions League and challenge for major trophies.

