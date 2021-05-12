Sports Illustrated home
Wolves Star Opens Up On Man City Goalkeeper Ederson Playing in Midfield Against His Team

Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Conor Coady has spoken out about the technical ability of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson - claiming that he could be playing another position such is his quality.
The Manchester City keeper has always been renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet, which is a skill that more and more keepers are required to have as football becomes more of a passing game.

Just this past week, we saw the Manchester City shot stopper launch a pin-point pass across what was almost the entire length of the pitch to Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain - with the ball eventually ending up in the back of the net via an additional few passes.

Wolves defender Conor Coady has recently opened up about an instance in which the Brazilian keeper came out of his goal, and by quite a distance, to play the ball with the outfield players - an act that left the Wolves players stunned.

“This is no word of a lie, we’re stood there going, ‘what is going on here? It’s the keeper!’ Ederson was in midfield playing with the ball and then running back and you’re going, ‘this isn’t right’,” Coady told TalkSport.

Not only is Ederson hailed for his passing ability, but some within the Manchester City camp believe that he should be on penalty kick duties, as he is the most consistent taker in training, according to various quarters. 

