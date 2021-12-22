"Worst One I've Seen", "What's Ronaldo Doing In There?" - Plenty of Man City Fans Left Stunned By 2021 IFFHS Team of the Year

Plenty of Manchester City fans have seemingly been left stunned following the reveal of the 2021 IFFHS Team of the Year, which included two players from the Premier League champions.

As we approach the conclusion of 2021, the world's media outlets and awards are looking to dish out their various rankings and accolades for the performances of global superstars in the world of football.

With that often comes outrage from fans of clubs who see their respective highly-rated talents left out or unfairly rated by the likes of journalists and media organisations as a whole.

That's usually the case when it comes to Manchester City, who often see their primary talents dismissed when compared to the world's best athletes in the sport - most notoriously at Balon D'Or ceremonies over the years.

The latest award to be handed out comes from IFFHS - who have now revealed their Team of the Year for 2021, which includes a starting XI, as well as substitutes and a manager.

For Manchester City, that has seen the inclusion of centre-back Ruben Dias, as well as midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne - a duo that seemingly appears in every single recent team of the year or ranking that appears in the general media.

However, one potential shock from the viewpoint of fans of the Premier League champions was the inclusion of Joao Cancelo on the substitutes bench - behind Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta.

City fans were left laughing at the team as a whole, with some claiming that it was the 'worst they had seen' to date. Here are a couple of highlights from the reactions to City Xtra's tweet:

