"Wow, He's a Special, Special Player!” - Manchester City Target Showers Praise on Bernardo Silva in Recent Interview

Reported Manchester City target Declan Rice has been signing Bernardo Silva's praises in a recent interview.

On current form, Bernardo Silva has arguably been the standout midfielder in Europe this season.

While his superhuman displays in the big games against the likes of Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool have propelled him his name in the discussion amongst the best players in his position, the Portuguese international has consistently been unplayable for Pep Guardiola’s side.

And it is telling that the midfield maestro’s brilliance is not going unnoticed by his fellow peers.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Declan Rice explained why Bernardo Silva ranks as one of the top five midfielders in the Premier League, in his opinion.

He's so, so good. For someone that's so small, he's tenacious which is incredible; the way he presses, defends. But with the ball, he's just a magician, keeps the ball on his left, finds passes, one-twos, constant moving,” Rice said.

The West Ham vice-captain went on to also reveal how highly the English contingent at Manchester City rate the diminutive midfielder.

Rice said, “I speak to the England boys [from Manchester City] when I go away, and they all say Bernardo [Silva] is one of the best they've ever played with. Whenever I've played against Bernardo Silva, it's always like, 'Wow, he's a special, special player!”

It is a testament to how much respect his game commands from his fellow teammates that they rave about his abilities - despite the long list of all-time greats they have shared the pitch with over the years.

Bernardo Silva certainly belongs in the upper echelon of midfielders in the Premier League and when a player the calibre of Declan Rice is singing your praises, the message is nothing less than apt.

