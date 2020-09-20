SI.com
'Wow. I hope to be at that level soon. [He] is magnificent' - Man City forward opens up on life at the club and which player he admires the most

markgough96

Manchester City's summer signing Ferran Torres has spoken to Sky Sports about his start to life at the Premier League club, including the standard of quality on display at training and which player in particular has caught his eye. 

Torres (20), could be set to make his club debut tomorrow evening away at Wolves in the Premier League as City's season gets underway. 

The Spaniard is clearly motivated for the encounter and is ambitious about the challenge that awaits him as he aims to adapt to life in England and impress the fans. 

'I am very happy to be here and for the season to have started. I just can't wait for Monday, to play my first game...I am ambitious and I know I am capable of becoming a starter. I am going to work hard to achieve it', Torres said.

fbl-esp-liga-valencia-villarreal

As for training with the club, the youngster was clearly impressed. 'Before I came here, I knew there were a lot of very high level players. But in the first training session I saw, wow, there is a lot of quality. I hope to be at that level soon'. 

There are no prizes for guessing which player won the most admiration from Torres: 'De Bruyne is a magnificent player, world class'. 

Finally, Torres spoke about Pep Guardiola and adapting to life in England. 'He [Pep] is a manager who knows how to get the best out of every player. I'm young and I have a lot to improve, so I thought he was the right man to help me do that. He wants me to play my game and get numbers, goals and assists'. 

spain-v-ukraine-uefa-nations-league (1)

'It is not easy to leave a place which has been your home for 12 or 13 years. But every player has to look at what's best for him...my objective is to do as well as I can, play as many games, score as many goals and provide as many assists as possible...I believe I am ready for everything', the Spaniard concluded. 

After the talking off the pitch, Torres and Manchester City's fans will both be eager to see what talking he can do on the pitch, beginning with Wolves tomorrow. 

