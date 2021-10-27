    • October 27, 2021
    "Wow, Nothing is Fazing Him!" - Man City Source Opens Up on Development of Rising Star and Raheem Sterling's Involvement Detailed

    A source inside of Manchester City has provided an insight into the development of rising star Cole Palmer, while the impact of Raheem Sterling on the teenager has been detailed in a new report.
    Author:

    It's been a whirlwind few days in the life of Cole Palmer.

    Within the space of a week, the academy midfielder scored his first ever Champions League goal, made only his second Premier League appearance, and notched another hat-trick for the club's Elite Development Squad. 

    The Wythenshawe-born midfielder has appeared on everybody's radar, and they are now starting to believe that he can seriously compete with the star-studded squad inside the Manchester City dressing room.

    According to a new report from Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail, one source at Manchester City has said of Cole Palmer, "You can see the other players now looking at Cole and going, 'right, WOW. Nothing is fazing him'."

    As he curled home his first European goal last Tuesday at Club Brugge and wheeled away in celebration in front of the travelling Manchester City support, the first player to join him was Raheem Sterling.

    As per the report from the Mail, the Manchester City forward has been noted as having a significant impact on Cole Palmer's fledgling career.

    Gaughan says that Sterling helped Cole Palmer during his settling in period with the first team, which came directly after Project Restart in 2020. 

    According to the report, the youngster shone straight from the off and as a result, was handed his first-team debut in a Champions League tie with Marseille earlier last season. 

    Since then, Cole Palmer has gone on to make seven appearances and even scored his first goal just last month in a Carabao Cup fixture with Wycombe Wanderers - a game that Manchester City won 6-1 to progress to the fourth round of the tournament.

