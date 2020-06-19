"Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sané is on the bench." - Liverpool boss jokes about Man City's firepower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was stunned with the firepower the fully-fit Manchester City squad displayed on Wednesday night, in an interview on the club's website.

With the five substitution rule in the Premier League coming into place following the COVID-19 pandemic, City could display just how much strength in depth they have. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Sergio Agüero, Fernandinho and Rodri all came off the bench - with the likes of Leroy Sané an unused substitute.

Jurgen Klopp was amazed by just how much quality Manchester City have in reserve:

“When you look at Manchester City [on Wednesday night] and saw who they could change, you think ‘Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sane is on the bench.’”

Liverpool are preparing for a Merseyside Derby on Sunday, with a win putting them just three points away from their first Premier League title in over 30 years. Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the title last season to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, despite earning 97 points over the course of the season.

