“Yes, it is true that very large teams called for me. But I must keep that for me...” - Ferran Torres provides first interview since Man City transfer

harryasiddall

Manchester City yesterday officially announced the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee of £21 million plus add-ons, and he's been speaking to Marca about the move and his ambitions for the future. 

Taking into account some of the previous transfer sagas we've had, Torres' signing was done relatively quickly; and the winger revealed the exact moment he knew a move was happening:

“My agent was in Manchester with the club, he called and said they reached an agreement and that I would play for #ManCity. It is a club that aims to win everything and has the best coach in the world. I will improve and learn many things there. Yes, it is true that very large teams called for me. But I must keep that for me.”

ferran-wide

Moving from Valencia has seemingly created some tension between the local media and fans of the club, something the 20-year-old is very upset about:

“On the one hand, I’m very content and excited [to sign for #ManCity], although at the same time very sad because I’m leaving the team of my life. It is the team that has given me everything and has trained me since I was seven.

But I have also had moments during which I was frustrated, which led me to make the decision to leave. But I would like to emphasise, and be very clear, that I am very grateful to Valencia and will support them wherever they are.

The problem is that there are people within the club and a few journalists who have determined my departure badly to tarnish my image. I refuse to leave Valencia badly because I am a Valencianista.”

Pep Guardiola is possibly the greatest asset the club has right now when trying to attract some of the worlds best players, and it's something Torres mentions when talking about his aims at the club:

Ferran-Torres

“To work, adapt very quickly, and earn the job. The more competition you have, the better player you become. You have to always be at the highest level because if you’re not, you’ll be on the bench.

It was a very emotional time for me. He passed on a lot of tranquility to me and congratulated me. That helped me calm down a lot.” 

With Manchester City's Champions League second leg against Real Madrid just days away, Torres is confident about his new sides chances at progression:

“It is true that #ManCity played a great game at the Bernabéu. We know what team Real Madrid has, but I don’t think they will turn it around.”

