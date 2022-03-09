Skip to main content

"You Are Mistaken..." - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Downplays His Role in Riyad Mahrez's Goalscoring Form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that Riyad Mahrez's natural ability has played a greater part in the winger's rich vein of goalscoring form in recent months than his own coaching.

As the leading goal-scorer for Manchester City this season, Riyad Mahrez has cemented himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Pep Guardiola's side. 

The Algerian played a vital role in the Premier League leaders' 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, bagging two fine goals in the second-half after having a rather quiet start to the game.

The 31-year-old has scored 21 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since the start of the campaign, picking up where he left off after a strong end to the previous season, where he netted a sequence of crucial strikes on his side's run to their first-ever Champions League final.

When asked about how he has helped his players improve and unlock their true potential since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Guardiola suggested that Mahrez's rise as Manchester City's talisman has been more down to the attacker's natural ability than his own influence.

"You are mistaken with what you said about improving players. Riyad (Mahrez) was the best player when they won the league at Leicester," the Manchester City manager said while speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The quality belongs to them (the City players). I just try as a manager to make them feel together and the movements they do together can increase their abilities.

"The ability comes from his mum and dad, so I cannot help them. The goals belong to them - I cannot do anything."

