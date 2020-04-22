"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

In a 30 minute video call with Philadelphia Union's academy, Fernandinho has expressed his fulfilment at playing with the current Premier League champions in Manchester.

The 34-year-old midfielder stated; "I'm settled in Manchester - everyone has a passion for football! Since I moved to Manchester, you can feel the love and respect from the fans - it gives you extra motivation to keep working hard and try to be the best on and off the pitch."

Fernandinho also spoke about his respect for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with whom he has worked under since the Catalan arrived in 2016.



"I like him [Pep Guardiola] as a person and as a coach. For me, he is one of the best, especially on the pitch, on technical and tactical terms. It's a big pleasure to work with him every day and to learn from him - every day you grow..."



Talking about Pep Guardiola's squad, Fernandinho went on to say, "It's a team built to win titles - I'm so happy to be a part of this team. We have a lot of good players, some considered superstars. But all are humble and work hard every day, focused on winning. This is why this team is special."



-----

