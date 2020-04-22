City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

Danny Lardner

In a 30 minute video call with Philadelphia Union's academy, Fernandinho has expressed his fulfilment at playing with the current Premier League champions in Manchester.

The 34-year-old midfielder stated; "I'm settled in Manchester - everyone has a passion for football! Since I moved to Manchester, you can feel the love and respect from the fans - it gives you extra motivation to keep working hard and try to be the best on and off the pitch."

Fernandinho also spoke about his respect for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with whom he has worked under since the Catalan arrived in 2016. 

"I like him [Pep Guardiola] as a person and as a coach. For me, he is one of the best, especially on the pitch, on technical and tactical terms. It's a big pleasure to work with him every day and to learn from him - every day you grow..."

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-manchester-city-premier-league

Talking about Pep Guardiola's squad, Fernandinho went on to say, "It's a team built to win titles - I'm so happy to be a part of this team. We have a lot of good players, some considered superstars. But all are humble and work hard every day, focused on winning. This is why this team is special."

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Manchester City are set to make a 'new attempt' for Milan Skriniar in the summer, according to the latest update from Calciomercato.

Danny Lardner

Premier League sides explore options should players be quarantined when training resumes

Premier League teams are pursuing plans to safely house players, and are exploring options should players be quarantined when training resumes.

Matt Astbury

"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens" - Man City academy director provides insight on talent development

Manchester City academy director, Jason Wilcox, has answered questions on the future of youth players at the club, in an exclusive interview with the National.

Danny Lardner

Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in showing a 'keen' interest in Leeds United centre back Ben White, according to the Athletic.

Matt Astbury

Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia about a possible return.

harryasiddall

Kyle Walker seeks PR advice following social distancing breach

Kyle Walker has hired a PR advisor in the hope of improving his image, after breaking the UK social distancing guidelines.

Harry Winters

'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

Manchester City's defender Aymeric Laporte made a touching gesture after an auction in France to raise funds for health workers, reports BBC presenter John Bennett.

markgough96

Leaked 2020/21 Man City third kit recreated in concept designs

With leaks of the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit emerging, our in-house City Xtra graphic designer has created some concept kits based on the rumours.

harryasiddall

Man City target 'not convinced' by a move to PSG - 'more interested' in a move to England

Kalidou Koulibaly looks to have snubbed a move to PSG, and is said to be 'more interested' in a move to England.

WillBeaman19

Sergio Agüero to provide virtual Spanish lessons during the Easter break

Sergio Aguero is to join a multitude of stars providing virtual homeschooling lessons over the Easter break.

Danny Lardner