"You Can Keep Dreaming", "He's Not Going Anywhere" - Plenty of Manchester City Fans React to Bayern Munich's Interest in Star Defender

Many Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to reports linking Bayern Munich with a potential swoop for Joao Cancelo.

Joao Cancelo has been widely praised as one of the best and most consistent players in the Premier League since the start of the campaign, having registered three goals and eight goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Portugal international, who recently signed a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been a crucial creative fixture in Pep Guardiola's side despite the richness of talent in their midfield ranks.

Since his move from Juventus in the summer of 2019, the 27-year-old has grown by leaps and bounds and has established his presence as one of the best full-backs in world football since the start of 2021.

A recent report by German outlet BILD mentioned that Cancelo is one of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann's dream players, with the German boss a big fan of the Portuguese.

However, it was mentioned that Cancelo's recent contract extension rules out any chances of the Bundesliga giants pulling of the Manchester City star's signing, 

A series of Manchester City fans have since reacted to the speculation, pointing out that it is next to impossible at this moment in time for Cancelo to leave the Premier League leaders.

"You Can Keep Dreaming", "He's Not Going Anywhere" - Plenty of Manchester City Fans React to Bayern Munich's Interest in Star Defender

