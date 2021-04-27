"You can never imagine that happening..." - Riyad Mahrez looks ahead to returning to Paris with Man City in Champions League

Riyad Mahrez has been speaking to the press ahead of a mammoth Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night - and it's one the Algerian international is truly looking forward too.

Riyad Mahrez has been speaking to the press ahead of a mammoth Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night - and it's one the Algerian international is truly looking forward too.

Mahrez originally moved to Leicester City from French outfit Le Havre, so has spent a considerable amount of time in the country Paris Saint-Germain now dominate in year on year.

Speaking about returning to familiar surroundings, Mahrez said, "You can never imagine that happening. We're going to play right next to where I was born, where I grew up. It will be the first time I'm going back to play, it's special."

"Ultimately it's about playing our game, show our character."

READ MORE: Man United legend labels Guardiola greatest of all time

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

On the game itself, the 30-year-old was asked what he learned from Paris knocking out reigning European champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, and what his side can do to combat their threats.

Mahrez admitted, "They're a wonderful team. You saw against Bayern [Munich]. We have our strengths, they have theirs - we'll see tomorrow how it all works out."

The Blues' first-leg in the Parc des Princes takes place on Wednesday night, with Pep Guardiola's side hoping to secure that vital away goal to take back to Manchester ahead of the second-leg which is scheduled to take place next week.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra