"You Can See Why He's From There!" - Kevin De Bruyne Absolutely ROASTS Phil Foden and Stockport in New Interview

Kevin De Bruyne has not held back in a new interview this week, while discussing Phil Foden's haircut and it's links to Stockport.

The Manchester City midfield maestro has sat down with Amazon Prime Video this week, ahead of the broadcaster's month of live Premier League action across December.

In a game of 'Confirm or Deny', Kevin De Bruyne was asked for his take on Phil Foden's notorious haircut and whether it is the worst trim in the entire Manchester City squad.

Unsurprisingly, the Belgian international agreed with the general public in confirming that Foden's haircut - which he has maintained for several years now - is indeed the worst among his City teammates.

However, De Bruyne did not stop there, as he continued by launching a roast on not only Manchester City's number 47, but also the entire town of Stockport - where Phil Foden grew up.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Kevin De Bruyne said of Phil Foden's haircut, "Too English for me. You know what I mean? I can't explain that."

De Bruyne continued, "When I see people from like Stockport and you go there, you can see why he's from there."

Kevin De Bruyne will be hoping to play a significant part in Manchester City's hectic December schedule, but remains sidelined at present after contracting Covid-19 while away on international duty with Belgium earlier in November.

Speaking on the health of the 30 year-old playmaker, Pep Guardiola said in his pre-weekend press conference on Friday afternoon, "A little bit tired, no taste. Symptoms you have. Six or seven days, a few more days later we will do a PCR test - if he is Covid-19 negative, he will be back."

