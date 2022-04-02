Skip to main content

"You Can't Drop Points!" - Ilkay Gundogan Sends Strong Message to Manchester City Squad After Burnley Victory

Ilkay Gundogan believes every Manchester City match for the rest of the season will 'feel like a final'.

The Blues' push for a fourth Premier League title in five seasons continued Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. 

After first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City controlled proceedings in typical fashion to re-establish their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

With eight games remaining in the campaign, City have clung on to a one-point lead over title rivals Liverpool, and will host the Reds at the Etihad Stadium next weekend in a pivotal clash in the title race. 

Speaking after the match, City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan revealed his thoughts on the run-in, as City looks to win back-to-back titles for the second time in the Pep Guardiola era.  

"The next two to three weeks will be decisive but every game feels like a final now to be honest," Gundogan told the Manchester Evenings News' Joe Bray. 

He continued, "That's why it was very important to win today. You can't drop points otherwise it will be punished." 

Both Liverpool and City can control their own destiny in the race for the Premier League crown, as winning all remaining games will see either team crowned champions. 

The Anfield side have not defeated City at the Etihad Stadium in league play since 2015, giving the Blues a major boost ahead of the crucial tie. 

For Pep Guardiola's men, however, the focus will now have to shift away from the Premier League as they look forward to hosting Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. 

The showdown with the Spanish champions signals the start of a brutal run of fixtures for the Etihad outfit, as they play both Atletico, and Liverpool twice in the next fourteen days, in what many are calling a season-making or season-breaking stretch of games. 

At the moment, Guardiola's men are still on course to win a historic treble.

