"You Can’t Give Up!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Discusses 'Painful' Champions League Final Loss

Manchester City fan favourite Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed his thoughts on the 'painful' Champions League final loss to Chelsea in May.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s instrumental role in the business end of Manchester City’s incredible Champions League run last season can never go unnoticed.

The Ukrainian replaced a struggling Joao Cancelo in the latter stages against PSG in the first leg of the semi-final and brought a much-needed balance to the side that was key in spurring City to victory.

Also, it is safe to say that his titanic performance against the Parisians in the second leg is quite possibly his best outing in a Sky Blue shirt - producing a defensive masterclass against one of the most feared attacks in Europe.

Speaking in Manchester City's February magazine, Zinchenko has reflected on the heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in May 2021.

The final was so painful because we were so close, we did an unbelievable job but in the end, we fell (short),” he expressed.

The Ukrainian international concluded with a bullish statement, “But this is football, it can happen, you can’t give up from this. 

"You have to get up and you have to try again, go again, push again and work hard again to try to win. It’s all about the next action, the next step, and about never giving up.”

It is this unshakable will to win which is shared amongst the Blues squad that instills the belief that they will reach the elusive Champions League final once again.

Oleksandr Zinchenko may not be as naturally talented as some of his teammates, but his mentality ensures that he belongs right in and amongst a star-studded squad.

