    • November 3, 2021
    "You Can't Just Pinpoint Us As Defenders!" - Kyle Walker Hits Back at Man City's Defensive Criticism

    Kyle Walker has hit back at the criticism of the Manchester City defence following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.
    It's been very rare in the past 12 months that we've pointed out Manchester City's defence for criticism. However, Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace did highlight some issues.

    The defence was carved wide open on multiple occasions and the build-up play was not at its usual thrilling best. 

    Speaking to the press ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium, Kyle Walker feels the team needs to take collective responsibility and not single out the defensive line.

    "It's difficult, last season we were rock solid at the back. Ruben was key in that shutting up shop and giving us clean sheets and a platform to win games," the right-back explained.

    "It's not just a back four or five, you defend from the front, we defend and attack as a collective with our build-up. You can't just pinpoint us as defenders, I'm not shying away from the blame, some goals are defensive mistakes or problems."

    "As a collective, we attack together and defend together. Maybe the boss isn't happy with the press, we'll wait for the training session to find out."

    In addition to some defensive woes, Manchester City's attacking threat has been particularly blunt in recent games. Kyle Walker was also asked for his assessment of that situation.

    "I wouldn't say we've lacked in goals. We put five past Arsenal, against Brugge. It's a case when we don't score we need a striker. When we do we're doing well without one."

    "We're a team and we built on a foundation in the last four years, okay we lost Kun in the summer, the hero, the poster boy for this club."

    "Apart from that, there are no egos, we all run for each other. There are 11 players on the pitch, not one, two or three superstars," Walker concluded.

