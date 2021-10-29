"You Can't Win All the Time" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to 'Unusual' Exit From Carabao Cup to West Ham

Pep Guardiola has said it's 'unusual' for Manchester City to be knocked out of the Carabao Cup, but admits in football 'you can't win every time'.

The dream of Manchester City winning the Carabao Cup a record-breaking fifth consecutive time came to an end on Wednesday night, via a penalty shootout loss to West Ham in the fourth round.

In a dull 90 minutes, Manchester City didn't manage to create any real clear cut openings and the game went to penalties - something the club have been notoriously bad at in the past few years.

That came back to haunt them on the night, with Phil Foden's first miss proving costly, as the Hammers buried all five spot-kicks and progressed through to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to the press ahead of a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has admitted it's 'unusual' to not be in the competition after five years of dominance.

"It's unusual because we on four times in a row, playing until the end we did many times, it wasn't bad on the other competitions. We have to improve ourselves."

"I'd like to have continued because the results in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, when we are used to playing every three days."

Pep Guardiola continued, "We congratulate West Ham, it is what it is, the other teams, we prepare the week for the next games. Our experience isn't bad, we can handle playing lots of games in lots of competitions, you can't win all the time. In football, winning is the exception."

Despite exiting the competition in midweek, Guardiola will be hoping to see his side bounce back with a win against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace and carry on the Premier League momentum in such a hectic schedule.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra