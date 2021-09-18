'You Can't Win Them All' - Phil Foden Reflects on Frustrating Draw Against Southampton

Manchester City star Phil Foden has delivered his verdict on his side's goalless draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues were held to a 0-0 draw against the Saints at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's side failing to find a way past a well-organised Saints backline.

City dominated ball possession for a large chunk of the tie, but often lacked the finishing touch at the end, which will bring massive criticism to the club's hierarchy for their failure to sign a recognised striker in the summer.

Raheem Sterling, who was handed his first start in over a month by Guardiola, failed to make an impact after being positioned down the middle with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus on either wing in attack.

In his interview with BBC Match of the Day following the draw, Foden said: "You can’t win them all. They can’t be as easy as previous games (against Norwich City and Arsenal), winning 5-0. We’re a bit disappointed, but these games come and you’ve just got to deal with it and go again.”

The PFA Young Player of the Year went on to praise Southampton, who restricted City to having just one shot on target through the clash.

Foden added: “I think we’ve got to give them (Southampton) some credit. They made it really difficult, we didn’t find the spaces like we normally do.

"It’s something to work on for when we play tough opponents again. We’re disappointed today, but we’re going to get over it."

Despite the disappointing result, the City academy graduate was in good spirits after returning to action after recovering from a foot injury that kept him out of the fold since the start of the season.

Foden added: “I’m delighted to be back, it’s been a long journey out. I’m feeling really happy to be back now.”

