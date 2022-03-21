"You Could Score A Hat-Trick in One Game..." - Jack Grealish Makes Stunning Admission on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Team Selection

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has reflected on his time at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Aston Villa last summer, making a notable claim about Pep Guardiola's team selection and the strength in-depth possessed by the Catalan.

Since his British-record transfer to Manchester City in August last year, it could be argued that Jack Grealish has not set things alight as expected by many when he sealed a sensational move to join the Premier League champions.

While the England international has slowly but surely starting to become a vital cog to Pep Guardiola's system, the £100 million price-tag has meant several fans and pundits alike have criticized the former Aston Villa skipper's numbers in terms of goals and assists this season.

Speaking prior to City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon, the 27-year old lifted the lid on his time at the Etihad Stadium so far and how he has managed to deal with the pressure that has evidently come with his price-tag.

"(I am) not out of my comfort zone but I was at (Aston) Villa for so long, about 16 years - I absolutely loved my time there," the Manchester City star said in an interview with BBC Sport's Football Focus last week. "Then I came here, to the Premier League champions, a lot of different nationalities, a lot of say egos - obviously not in a bad way - but different personalities and stuff." Grealish - who was more of an assured starter at his boyhood club since he broke into the first-team from the academy ranks - further highlighted that the incredible depth possessed by Guardiola means that no player is guaranteed a place in the squad. The Birmingham-born attacker added: "I've obviously enjoyed it, I know that I've got so much more to give. It was difficult, it was different - at (Aston) Villa, I was so used to playing every minute of every game. "I'd say it's easier like that because you can get a rhythm going, you're just certain you're going to play next week. "Whereas here (at City), there's so many talented players that you just never know - I think you could score a hat-trick in one game and you still don't know whether you're going to play the next. It was something I knew was going to happen before I came here. "It was different, it took some time getting used to it and I think the same on the pitch. It's obviously been a lot different to the way it was at (Aston) Villa.

“It was different, it took some time getting used to it and I think the same on the pitch. It’s obviously been a lot different to the way it was at (Aston) Villa.

"(Aston) Villa had a lot more of I could go where I wanted when I wanted on the pitch, go and find the ball. Here (at City), it’s a little more different, a little more structured.

“When I’ve spoke with Pep (Guardiola) himself, and he’s shown me stats - not just goals and assists, chances created, travelling with the ball - it just encourages me and he says, ‘Keep going’. It’s obviously nice to get assurances off the manager.”

