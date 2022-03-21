Skip to main content

"You Could Score A Hat-Trick in One Game..." - Jack Grealish Makes Stunning Admission on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Team Selection

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has reflected on his time at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Aston Villa last summer, making a notable claim about Pep Guardiola's team selection and the strength in-depth possessed by the Catalan.

Since his British-record transfer to Manchester City in August last year, it could be argued that Jack Grealish has not set things alight as expected by many when he sealed a sensational move to join the Premier League champions.

While the England international has slowly but surely starting to become a vital cog to Pep Guardiola's system, the £100 million price-tag has meant several fans and pundits alike have criticized the former Aston Villa skipper's numbers in terms of goals and assists this season.

Speaking prior to City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon, the 27-year old lifted the lid on his time at the Etihad Stadium so far and how he has managed to deal with the pressure that has evidently come with his price-tag.

Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home

(I am) not out of my comfort zone but I was at (Aston) Villa for so long, about 16 years - I absolutely loved my time there," the Manchester City star said in an interview with BBC Sport's Football Focus last week.

"Then I came here, to the Premier League champions, a lot of different nationalities, a lot of say egos - obviously not in a bad way - but different personalities and stuff."

Grealish vs Palace Away

Grealish - who was more of an assured starter at his boyhood club since he broke into the first-team from the academy ranks - further highlighted that the incredible depth possessed by Guardiola means that no player is guaranteed a place in the squad.

The Birmingham-born attacker added: "I’ve obviously enjoyed it, I know that I’ve got so much more to give. It was difficult, it was different - at (Aston) Villa, I was so used to playing every minute of every game.

JG Pet Away

"I’d say it’s easier like that because you can get a rhythm going, you’re just certain you’re going to play next week.

"Whereas here (at City), there’s so many talented players that you just never know - I think you could score a hat-trick in one game and you still don’t know whether you’re going to play the next. It was something I knew was going to happen before I came here.

It was different, it took some time getting used to it and I think the same on the pitch. It’s obviously been a lot different to the way it was at (Aston) Villa.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"(Aston) Villa had a lot more of I could go where I wanted when I wanted on the pitch, go and find the ball. Here (at City), it’s a little more different, a little more structured.

When I’ve spoke with Pep (Guardiola) himself, and he’s shown me stats - not just goals and assists, chances created, travelling with the ball - it just encourages me and he says, ‘Keep going’. It’s obviously nice to get assurances off the manager.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Growing Sense of 'Defeatism' at Real Madrid Hands Manchester City Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Grealish x Pep Cover Soton Away
News

Pep Guardiola Sends Important Message to Manchester City Squad Following FA Cup Quarter-Final Win Over Southampton

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
Jack Grealish Cover
News

Jack Grealish Credits Ex-Aston Villa Coach's Words for Dealing With Pressure of £100M Manchester City Price-Tag

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1007212661h
News

Confirmed: Every Manchester City Player Called Up for International Duty Detailed

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1010763263h
News

"We Made too Many Stupid Mistakes" - Kevin De Bruyne Delivers Honest Verdict After FA Cup Victory

By Harry Siddall15 hours ago
City players cover vs Soton Away
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Southampton 1-4 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
imago1010757799h
News

Manchester City Face Liverpool As Full Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Completed

By Harry Winters17 hours ago
imago1010654022h
News

From Spain: Erling Haaland Will NOT Join Real Madrid, Claims Journalist

By Harry Siddall17 hours ago