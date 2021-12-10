"You Could See It Even Then!" - Insight into Ruben Dias Rise Provided by Former Benfica Teammate

Ruben Dias' former Benfica teammate, Chris Willock has shared his admiration for the Manchester City centre-back in a new interview with Sky Sports this week.

In a new and exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Queens Park Rangers winger Chris Willock - the brother of Joe Willock - has heaped praise on Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias.

The former Benfica B forward worked in close quarters with Dias during their time together at the club Portuguese club, and Willock has revealed this week what exactly has made Ruben Dias one best defenders in Europe today.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week, Chris Willock explained on the Manchester City defender, “[Ruben Dias] was always so tough to get past. With his mentality, you could see it even then.”

The Englishman went on to praise Ruben Dias’ incredible work ethic that makes him the player that he is today and the defender that has had such a transformational effect on Manchester City as a defensive powerhouse.

“From the first day I saw him in the gym, he was so strong mentally. There was only one place he wanted to go and all that hard work and those extra sessions are paying off”, Chris Willock revealed.

This season, Ruben Dias has managed to become Manchester City’s third-choice captain - after only joining the club during the September of last season.

It is certainly an honour that speaks volumes about the respect that he commands from his peers at the Etihad Stadium, and just how much of a natural leader the Portuguese international is and always has been throughout his relatively young career.

Chris Willock’s name can be added to a list of peers - alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne - who have all acknowledged Ruben Dias as an all-round exceptional footballer.

A new chant has also been doing the rounds among the City fanbase, as an expression of their appreciation towards a defender who has elevated their side to the next level since his arrival.

