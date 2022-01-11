"You Couldn't Make This Up", "Our Own Stockport Iniesta" - Several Man City Fans to Hilarious Clip Revealing Phil Foden's Verdict on Former Striker

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to a clip on social media showing 10-year-old Phil Foden delivering his honest verdict on former striker Mario Balotelli.

Phil Foden has been the best and finest products of the Manchester City academy since the time when Micah Richards 'burst onto the scene', as the former England international has often recalled since the beginning of his punditry career.

The 21-year-old has set the bar quite high for current players across the youth ranks at the Etihad Stadium, having proved that there is indeed a chance of breaking into the the first-team squad despite the star-studded squads boasted by the Premier League champions since 2008.

Having made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club off the bench against Tottenham in 2017, Foden has gone on to make his name as one of the finest young players in world football after a few breakthrough seasons in the east side of Manchester.

The Stockport-born star, who is expected to sign a long-term contract with Manchester City, is expected to return to action against Chelsea at the weekend after missing the previous two games having tested positive for COVID-19.

While his exploits on the pitch have been praised since his integration into the first-team squad, Foden has been an interesting character off the pitch over the years, with Manchester City fans getting another glimpse into what 'little Phil' was like in a new clip that has emerged on Tuesday.

The footage from the 2010/11 campaign shows 10-year-old Phil Foden provide his honest opinion on former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli, who is remembered by many as being one of the most controversial players to have played for the Sky Blues during the Abu Dhabi era.

Foden replied, while being watched on by the rest of his young peers: "He (Balotelli) is a good player, but he's got a bad attitude off the pitch."

The England international's verdict on Balotelli sums up the kind of character Balotelli was perceived to be during his time at the Etihad Stadium, as for all of his attacking flair on the pitch, his antics and unprofessionalism off the pitch perhaps held him back from fulfilling his true potential.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra