"You deserve it, you're working like a lion!" - Premier League legend heaps praise on Man City forward

Sergio Agüero recently went live on Instagram via PUMA Football's official social. The 31-year-old Argentine heaped praise on Pep Guardiola and hailed the City boss for his 'intensity'.

Talking about the Spaniard, Agüero said, "What I love the most about Pep is how intense he is. Sometimes you think you will have a quiet training session, but it never is. He wants training to be like a proper game."

Guardiola is often spotted in the middle of a passionate discussion with his players, suggesting the different things that they can use to improve their game. While Agüero had the kindest words for his manager, another legendary Premier League player had few flattering thoughts of his own, in admiration of the City striker.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Agüero managed to beat Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's iconic record of 175 goals and became the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history.

When Henry was questioned about Agüero overtaking his record, the Frenchman said, "People were always telling me about you beating my record as the foreign player with the most goals in Premier League. But it's normal, you deserve it, you're working like a lion."

Agüero has been in an incredible form lately, and he will certainly aim at breaking many more records in the rest of the time he's in England.

