    • October 28, 2021
    "You Don't Want to See Him Angry!" - Rodri Compares Pep Guardiola to Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone

    Manchester City star Rodri has highlighted the similarities between Pep Guardiola and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone in a new interview this week.
    Author:

    The 25-year-old midfielder was rested for City's Carabao Cup Round of 16 defeat to West Ham on penalties on Wednesday evening, in anticipation of key clashes against Club Brugge and Manchester United.

    Rodri has been in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign after helping City win the league title last term and reach their first-ever Champions League final in May.

    Since his £62.8 million to Etihad Stadium in 2019, the Spain international has made 116 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues, who secured his arrival from Atletico Madrid till at least 2024.

    The defensive midfielder, who has also played for Villarreal's youth sides, spent the 2018/19 season working the under the stewardship of Diego Simeone, who is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in football.

    In a recent interview with Soccer AM, Rodri was asked to compare his current boss Pep Guardiola to his former manager. He said: "They (Guardiola and Simeone) have many things in common. 

    Read More

    "The way they compete, the way they work every day, the fact that they want you to grow every day. They push you to improve, their competitive way, they are very similar in this situation."

    Rodri, who has made 11 outings for Manchester City since August, has displaced Fernandinho as the first-choice holding midfielder after a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign with the Sky Blues.

    The Madrid-born star was further quizzed about who among Guardiola and Simeone would be more likely to lose his cool when addressing a player. He said: "You don't want to see him (Simeone) angry, that's for sure.

    "I had more angry moments with Simeone. But it's more passion, not because he's angry, it's more passion in the locker rooms. He's a good guy!"

    News

