"You have to take responsibility sometimes and say what's right!" - Raheem Sterling stands firm on his pursuit of tackling racism in society

Raheem Sterling has stood strong once agains on his desire and continued pursuit of tackling racism in football and throughout general society, during an exclusive interview with BT Sport this week.

Over the past few seasons, the Manchester City winger has made his stance very clear and on several occasions has been at the very forefront of change and the demand for change throughout his sport. The aim now, and through his work within football, is that this change spreads within general society for a more inclusive population.

Speaking on his proud stance against racism, Raheem Sterling said, "I feel a lot of the time as football players, people in the public eye, you do tend to shy away from causing controversy or things that can get people on your wrong side." He continued, "But there's times that you have to step up to the plate and say, 'this is plain wrong'. I feel people using their platforms for that is a good cause and a good thing to do."

The 26 year-old continued by discussing the moment when he realised that change had to happen, and that he had to take it upon himself to challenge what was becoming an increasingly serious situation.

"I feel like once upon a time, you wouldn't know what the reaction would be. When you get to a certain point in your life it's like, you then look at your son, your daughter, and you understand these little values. You have to take responsibility sometimes and say what's right."

Raheem Sterling is looking to continue his incredible work away from the football pitch, with plans to develop a foundation to support young people - mainly given his difficult experiences during his childhood.

