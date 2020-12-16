"You have to win these games" - Pep Guardiola unhappy with Man City's draw against West Brom

Manchester City's attacking woes returned to haunt them as they struggled in Tuesday night's draw against West Brom. The underwhelming performance from his squad left Pep Guardiola raging on the sideline throughout the second half.

IIkay Gundogan's brilliant finish allowed Manchester City to take a lead in the first half. However, West Brom quickly scored an equaliser, as a shot deflected off Ruben Dias and went past Ederson.

At the other end, City's attackers were abysmal in front of the goal as they only managed seven shots on target out of their 26 attempts.

Following the match, an agitated Pep Guardiola discussed City's performance and admitted that scoring goals is a huge concern for his team right now. He insisted that the Blues can't afford to lose such games.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola said; "Yeah, you have to win these games, and we could not do it. We had the chances, but unfortunately, we were not able to score goals, especially in the last four or five actions that we had. That is the reality. We are able to control a lot. We are conceding minimum, except one good save from Ederson and the deflected goal, but no more than this. We were better in every department. We are creating, but we cannot do it."

When asked why City forwards were not scoring goals, Guardiola had a cheeky response;"Because you have to shoot one ball inside the net."

Close to the 90th minute, Guardiola was involved in an argument with the fourth official as the boss was not happy with four added minutes. He thought that was 'not enough' and expected more time before the final whistle.

"It is not a problem with Anthony Taylor. I said four minutes is not enough. Gabriel was down for three minutes, the six substitutions and every time the keeper had the ball, it was 30 seconds. I expected more. We had the chances to win, but we could not score."

(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

City will now prepare to face Southampton on the South Coast on Saturday in the hope of bagging all three points. However, it will be far from easy for Guardiola's men to seal a victory over their next opponents if they are not clinical in front of the goal.

"It is an important week. We didn’t start well and get three points, but you have to continue. We go to Southampton and try to play a good game."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra