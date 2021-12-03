Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    "You Haven't Seen Anything Yet!" - Ederson Offers Man City Training Ground Insight into First Session Following 2017 Benfica Switch

    Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has provided a fascinating insight into the first impressions he made on his new teammates, after making the switch from Benfica to the Premier League in 2017.
    Pep Guardiola's side were in the midst of a significant transformational period at the time of Ederson's signing, both in terms of personnel between the sticks, as well as the changing styles of goalkeeping under Pep Guardiola.

    The arrival of Ederson came at a time of uncertainty and disappointment amongst a large share of the Manchester City fanbase, after a season in which former Barcelona stopper Claudio Bravo had failed to impress.

    However, change was coming once more, and as part of a brand new documentary released on Manchester City's subscription service City+, Ederson has revealed the first reaction of his new teammates to his unique asset.

    Speaking on his first training session at the City Football Academy with ManCity.com, Ederson explained, "So we warmed up and then took to the field. We started training and with my first kick, I hit the ball to Kun [Aguero], straight into the other box."

    The guys were like, 'What the...?' I told them; you haven't seen anything yet!"

    "The rest is history", Ederson closed.

    His final words are certainly an understatement, given what the Brazilian international has achieved so far during his four years at Manchester City.

    As well as the multitude of collective team honours Ederson has won alongside his Manchester City teammates since his arrival in 2017, the 28 year-old has also been recognised with several individual honours.

    Not only has Ederson been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on two occasions, but he has also been the recipient of the Golden Glove award in consecutive seasons - winning the title in the 2019/20 season, and 2020/21 campaign.

