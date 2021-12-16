"You Just Have to Give Him the Credit" - Ruben Dias Pays the Ultimate Compliment to 'Outstanding' Man City Star

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has showered praise onto Bernardo Silva following the latter's incredible run of form in recent months, stating that his fellow Portugal international makes sacrifices like no other player in the squad.

The Premier League champions are sitting top of the table having recorded seven league wins on the spin following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Despite having the likes of Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in and out of the squad since August, Pep Guardiola's side have hit top form amid arguably the most demanding period of the campaign, as Manchester City look to claim their fourth league title under the Catalan boss.

While Guardiola has chopped and changed his attack regularly so far this season, the likes of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Joao Cancelo have been indispensable in their respective positions for the Sky Blues, having made 66 outings between themselves since August.

Silva, in particular, has been in the form of his life since the start of the campaign, consistently delivering match-winning displays in midfield for the Manchester outfit alongside Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan.

The 27-year-old's exploits have seen him earn praise from his compatriot Ruben Dias, who has been one of the most effective signings made by Manchester City since Guardiola was appointed head coach in 2016.

In a recent interview, Dias said: "You have many players with a lot of quality at his (Bernardo Silva's) level, but you don’t have many that are able to make the sacrifices he makes," as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“That is who Bernardo Silva is. A guy who is equally talented as the others, but willing to make sacrifices that not many others are willing to."

Dias has been a regular fixture in City's backline since his £65 million move from Benfica in 2020, forming a solid defensive partnership with John Stones that proved to be the foundation of his side's charge for the Premier League title last term.

The 24-year-old added: “You just have to give him (Silva) the credit because he is outstanding. When I talk about Bernardo, I always like to talk about what I believe makes who he is.

“That is a good thing to reflect on, especially the youngsters, because that is the kind of player (Silva) and personality you should be aiming for. For the team, that is the best thing you can have.”

Bernardo Silva was hauled off at half-time in Manchester City's recent 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United with muscle discomfort, with Guardiola stating following the win that he took the playmaker off as a precautionary measure with a series of tricky fixtures on the horizon.

