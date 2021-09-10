September 10, 2021
"You Mean A 50-Year-Old Man!", "Lampard 2.0" - Some Man City Fans React To Links With Real Madrid Midfielder

Some Manchester City fans on social media have had split opinions on Luka Modric's sensational links to the club on Thursday afternoon.
As per information from Catalonia on Thursday afternoon, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur legend Luka Modric was linked with Manchester City. 

According to the relayed report from Sport Witness, the Blues are eyeing a move for Modric when his Real Madrid contract expires next summer, with Pep Guardiola considering him as 'the ideal midfielder'.

With current club captain Fernandinho turning 37 this season - and in the final year of his contract - there could be some truth in the fact Manchester City are eyeing up a replacement.

However, links with the former Ballon D'or winner on Thursday split opinion, with some believing replacing a 36-year-old with another 36-year-old is pointless business, whilst others believe his experience may get the club over the line in the Champions League. 

Luka Modric is undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders of this generation, but fans over at City Xtra's Twitter page weren't too keen on his potential arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

However, with last May's heartbreak in the Champions League final still fresh in people's minds, some fans believe he provide a huge boost in finally securing that coveted European crown.

Since his move to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, Modric has captured four Champions League and two La Liga titles - scoring 28 times in the process.

sipa_34593794
