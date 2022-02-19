"You Understand the Distance" - Antonio Conte Admits Tottenham Expecting 'Tough Game' Against Manchester City

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has conceded that his side are set to come up against the best when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, the supremacy of Pep Guardiola’s side over English football is indisputable given the levels scaled by his side since 2017.

City's domestic dominance has continued into the ongoing season, as they sit comfortably at the top of the table whilst remaining unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League outings.

As Tottenham prepare for their meeting with Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, their man at the helm in north London is wary about his side’s upcoming battle against the high-flying hosts.

In an interview with beIN Sports ahead of the clash, Antonio Conte revealed he is fully aware of the sizeable task at hand against the Premier League champions.

“For sure, it will be a tough game for us - but at the same time, we want to try to play and we want to try to use this game also to have a step for improvement," the Tottenham boss said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

“In this game (against Manchester City), you understand also the distance, the gap that you have with the other.

"But you want to play without fear - also because I repeat, we are in a moment that have we to go through this situation if we want to have another step and the game against (Manchester) City, we know it could be very tough.”

“We know that they will probably have the possession of the ball for 70, 75 minutes in the game, but we want to try to change something and also to show that we can fight."

Antonio Conte’s respect towards Manchester City is proof of the imposing winning machine that Pep Guardiola and his staff have managed to build over the years.

