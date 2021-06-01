"You were always there to offer me any help..." - Man City Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Teammate and Now Barcelona Forward

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has sent a heartfelt message to former teammate and club legend Sergio Aguero in a post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

The 32 year-old full-back spent five years playing alongside the Argentine forward, and upon Sergio Aguero's completion of a move to FC Barcelona on Monday evening, the England international has sent a message on Instagram.

Walker has opened up about the help that Aguero had provided him during his early days at the Etihad Stadium, after making the move north from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Kyle Walker was keen to highlight the quality of the player that Barcelona were gaining by signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

Writing on Instagram, Kyle Walker said to Sergio Aguero indirectly, "My brother. From the moment I arrived at Manchester City, you were always there to offer me any help I needed."

He continued, "Your dedication in training and match days has to be admired. I wish you the best of luck at FC Barcelona - they are gaining a top player."

"Until we meet again. Thank you, Sergio."

Sergio Aguero has signed for Barcelona on a two-year deal, after reportedly taking a cut on his salary at the Etihad Stadium. However, it is almost a certainty that the soon to be 33 year-old will be assured further game time at the Camp Nou, with the striker falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

As well as the contract itself, Sergio Aguero has also been tied down to a €100 million release clause.

