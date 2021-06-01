Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"You were always there to offer me any help..." - Man City Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Teammate and Now Barcelona Forward

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has sent a heartfelt message to former teammate and club legend Sergio Aguero in a post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

The 32 year-old full-back spent five years playing alongside the Argentine forward, and upon Sergio Aguero's completion of a move to FC Barcelona on Monday evening, the England international has sent a message on Instagram.

Walker has opened up about the help that Aguero had provided him during his early days at the Etihad Stadium, after making the move north from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Kyle Walker was keen to highlight the quality of the player that Barcelona were gaining by signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

Writing on Instagram, Kyle Walker said to Sergio Aguero indirectly, "My brother. From the moment I arrived at Manchester City, you were always there to offer me any help I needed."

He continued, "Your dedication in training and match days has to be admired. I wish you the best of luck at FC Barcelona - they are gaining a top player."

"Until we meet again. Thank you, Sergio."

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

Sergio Aguero has signed for Barcelona on a two-year deal, after reportedly taking a cut on his salary at the Etihad Stadium. However, it is almost a certainty that the soon to be 33 year-old will be assured further game time at the Camp Nou, with the striker falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

As well as the contract itself, Sergio Aguero has also been tied down to a €100 million release clause.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

40326861
News

"You were always there to offer me any help..." - Man City Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Teammate and Now Barcelona Forward

E2FzWstXMAcoD_y
Transfer Rumours

Tottenham Identify Two Man City Stars For Possible Harry Kane Deal - Etihad Officials Willing to Listen to Offers for Other Big Names

sipa_32551134
News

Two Man City Stars Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season - Man United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool All Represented

47687375
Transfer Rumours

Three Areas for Recruitment and a Major Contract Renewal at Man City - The Latest From Fabrizio Romano

sipa_33492673
News

"I'm Absolutely Gutted and Still Hurting..." - Man City Star Opens Up On Champions League Defeat to Chelsea

1002820879
News

Seven Man City Players on the Verge of Summer Exit - Summer Overhaul Including Arrivals Revealed

40641913
News

Man City Handed Major Harry Kane Boost as Tottenham Managerial Pursuit and Possible Effect on Striker Revealed

1002911717
Features/Opinions

Another Self-inflicted Champions League Exit - A Week in the City