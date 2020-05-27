City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"Obviously the goal was to make it at Man City" - Youngster reflects on his time in Manchester

harryasiddall

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, former Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo has been speaking about his departure from the club and why it was so difficult to break into such a star-studded squad.

Matondo made the switch to FC Schalke in January 2019, signing a four-year deal with City receiving £11 million for his services. The winger has since gone on to play 24 times in Germany and says the greater opportunities for first-team football influenced him to leave City. 

"I thought I was probably in the top three youngsters [at Man City] but knew I had world class players in front of me in Sane, Sterling, Mahrez and Bernardo, so the path to breaking through looked very difficult and I had to make a decision."

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-fc-schalke-04-bundesliga (2)

The Welshman was hotly-tipped to breakthrough into the Manchester City first-team, but opportunities were few and far between and forced Matondo out the door in search of first-team football. 

"Obviously the goal was to make it at Man City. The time I spent there really improved me - playing in the UYL was a massive highlight," Matondo said.

"But there comes a time when you have to decide what’s best for you in terms of playing first-team."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City showing an interest in Brazilian youngster - Ajax, AC Milan and Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are interested in Bruno Fuchs, one of Brazil's hottest young defenders, according to Revista Colorada.

Nathan Allen

Three clubs open negotiations with Man City for midfielder - player is 'not opposed' to transfer

Manchester City and France youth international Claudio Gomes is being targeted by Rennes, Lille and one other unnamed Ligue 1 side, with the potential suitors eyeing up a loan deal with the option to buy, according to RMC Sport.

Freddie Pye

Russian football executive opens up on Man City owners takeover - should be decided 'in silence'

The general director of Russian Premier League club FC Ufa has opened up on recent reports linking the club with a major takeover deal from either City Football Group or Red Bull in the coming months.

Freddie Pye

Gabriel Jesus partners with Brazil legend in significant business venture - 'first steps' in his career as a businessman

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has partnered with Brazilian football icon Ronaldo in R9 Equity & Financial Management, according to UOL Esporte.

Freddie Pye

“It is like going to university, every day you learn something new” — Former Man City goalkeeper talks about lone his season under Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City player Willy Caballero has described working under Guardiola like 'going to university' in a recent interview.

Steve Zavala

'Pep is the best coach in the world' - Bayern Munich star reveals why he ranks the Man City manager as the greatest

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has revealed his admiration for City manager Pep Guardiola, labelling him 'the best coach in the world'.

markgough96

'We are just waiting for the green light' - Man City defender says the squad cannot wait for league action to resume

Benjamin Mendy has revealed that the City squad cannot wait for Premier League action to resume, after speaking to FourFourTwo.

markgough96

Man City 'target' Bundesliga winger as replacement for Leroy Sané - Arsenal also interested

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is a target for City, should Leroy Sane leave, say the Daily Mail.

markgough96

Man City owners go head to head with major drinks brand for Russian club takeover

Russian Premier League club FC Ufa could be subject to a major takeover in the coming months, with City Football Group and Red Bull being named as the two potential suitors according to Sports.ru.

Freddie Pye

Newcastle conduct 'first talks' with Man City over potential move for centre-back

Newcastle United have conducted 'first talks' with Manchester City over the potential transfer of John Stones this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Freddie Pye