"Obviously the goal was to make it at Man City" - Youngster reflects on his time in Manchester

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, former Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo has been speaking about his departure from the club and why it was so difficult to break into such a star-studded squad.

Matondo made the switch to FC Schalke in January 2019, signing a four-year deal with City receiving £11 million for his services. The winger has since gone on to play 24 times in Germany and says the greater opportunities for first-team football influenced him to leave City.

"I thought I was probably in the top three youngsters [at Man City] but knew I had world class players in front of me in Sane, Sterling, Mahrez and Bernardo, so the path to breaking through looked very difficult and I had to make a decision."

The Welshman was hotly-tipped to breakthrough into the Manchester City first-team, but opportunities were few and far between and forced Matondo out the door in search of first-team football.

"Obviously the goal was to make it at Man City. The time I spent there really improved me - playing in the UYL was a massive highlight," Matondo said.

"But there comes a time when you have to decide what’s best for you in terms of playing first-team."

