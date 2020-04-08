City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Youngster set to join the Man City first team rather than academy this summer

Shruti Sadbhav

Yan Couto, who was one of the breakout stars during last year’s U-17 World Cup, is set to join Manchester City in July. City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly confirmed that he has ‘first-team plans’ for the Brazilian teenager, according to Journalist Jorge Nicola.

As per the latest reports in the MEN, Couto signed a £10 million contract with Manchester City; with his move to the Etihad set to be made official on July 1st. The 17-year-old full-back gained Pep Guardiola’s attention with his performance during the U17 World Cup; in which, he provided two assists in the five appearances for his national side.

yan couto 3

Couto also attracted the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich despite making no appearances for the first team of his current club. However, Guardiola was convinced of his potential and beat his two former clubs to the signing of the Brazilian.

Marcelo Robalinho, who manages Couto, confirmed that his client wanted the opportunity to play for Guardiola and the chance of playing the Champions League had a huge impact on his decision. He was quoted saying: “We chose to close with Manchester City because of the European project, and the prospect of playing with Guardiola. He's going to stay on the main team.”

Guardiola seems to already have first-team plans in place for the young defender; with the right-back set to join the rest of the team in pre-season. He visited the Etihad to look at the facilities prior to his move; but it was his conversation with the manager that convinced him to join the club. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City have ‘already tried to snatch’ Juventus winger – swap deal with forward may be back on

The potential swap deal involving Gabriel Jesus and Douglas Costa could be back on after emerging reports suggests previous interest in Costa from City.

Alex Farrell

AC Milan hold meeting with Man City star's entourage over potential summer move

AC Milan are the latest to target David Silva with a meeting having already been held over a summer transfer.

richarddugdale

Man City defender's England career 'dead in the water' after breaking quarantine rules

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker's England career is all but over as manager Gareth Southgate has been 'left seething' after he broke quarantine rules.

DanielBower

Man City defender not deemed a 'priority target' by Inter Milan

Joao Cancelo has not been deemed a 'priority target' for Inter Milan this summer according to reports.

Harry Winters

Man City 'withdraw' from signing Inter star - Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' idea

Manchester City have reportedly 'withdrawn' from the idea of signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez after Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' the idea.

Danny Lardner

Serie A midfielder 'close' to both Man City and Real Madrid - talks between camps already underway

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has already had talks with both Manchester City and Real Madrid over a potential transfer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola and senior Man City officials take pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis

Pep Guardiola and several senior figures at Manchester City have taken pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Freddie Pye

"He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you" - Wan Bissaka names Man City winger as his toughest opponent

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Raheem Sterling as the toughest opponent he's faced.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'moving concretely' for Lyon star - Juventus also interested

Manchester City have been 'moving more concretely' for Lyon star Houssem Aouar in recent weeks.

Danny Lardner

Season ticket payments the latest in a long line of PR issues at Man City

In the midst of the global pandemic taking place, Joe Butterfield looks into how Manchester City has handled the PR aspect of this last few weeks.

Joe Butterfield