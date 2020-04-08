Youngster set to join the Man City first team rather than academy this summer

Yan Couto, who was one of the breakout stars during last year’s U-17 World Cup, is set to join Manchester City in July. City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly confirmed that he has ‘first-team plans’ for the Brazilian teenager, according to Journalist Jorge Nicola.

As per the latest reports in the MEN, Couto signed a £10 million contract with Manchester City; with his move to the Etihad set to be made official on July 1st. The 17-year-old full-back gained Pep Guardiola’s attention with his performance during the U17 World Cup; in which, he provided two assists in the five appearances for his national side.

Couto also attracted the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich despite making no appearances for the first team of his current club. However, Guardiola was convinced of his potential and beat his two former clubs to the signing of the Brazilian.

Marcelo Robalinho, who manages Couto, confirmed that his client wanted the opportunity to play for Guardiola and the chance of playing the Champions League had a huge impact on his decision. He was quoted saying: “We chose to close with Manchester City because of the European project, and the prospect of playing with Guardiola. He's going to stay on the main team.”

Guardiola seems to already have first-team plans in place for the young defender; with the right-back set to join the rest of the team in pre-season. He visited the Etihad to look at the facilities prior to his move; but it was his conversation with the manager that convinced him to join the club.

