Youngster Tommy Doyle wants to break into Manchester City squad next season

20-year-old Tommy Doyle has expressed his desire to be in Pep Guardiola's plans in the near future after spending the 21/22 season out on loan.

Doyle for Cardiff City IMAGO / NurPhoto

Doyle spent the first half of last season in the German second division with Hamburger SV before joining Cardiff City in January.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports on England under 21 duty Doyle revealed his future aspirations.

He said: "I think the main thing for me is just playing football, I want to play as much as I can and hopefully in the future that gets me into the Man City team.

"Obviously I can't look too far ahead I have to focus on what is happening now with England and then hopefully next season I can carry on playing minutes."

Doyle in the FA Cup IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He had lots of praise for how he has been treated by Man City saying: "The good thing is with City they do what is right for you and I think they know me better than anybody else with the amount of time I've been there so obviously you know that club is a massive place for me and in the future that is where I want to be.

"I have to understand right now that I need to continue playing minutes whether that is elsewhere I'm not too sure yet, we will see what happens."

The Mancunian only played seven games for Hamburger SV hence why he was brought back and sent on loan to Cardiff City in January where he played 20 games in all competitions scoring twice and getting three assist for the club that finished 18th in the Championship.

The central midfielder has seven senior games to his name for Manchester City playing in the League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and even getting a taste of Champions League action in the 20/21 campaign.

We shall see if he can add to that in the 22/23 season.

