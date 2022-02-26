Youri Tielemans Names Kevin De Bruyne as the Best Belgian Footballer in one Category

Leicester City's midfield powerhouse Youri Tielemans has named Kevin De Bruyne as the best Belgian footballer in one particular category, speaking during a new conversation.

Since becoming a Manchester City player in the summer of 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has been rightly regarded as the gold standard for the rest of the midfielders in world football.

Being only the third player in history to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award in two successive seasons, the Belgian international is hailed amongst his peers as one of, if not the best in the business in the Premier League.

A fellow countryman and player in the English top-flight has especially acknowledged one of the traits about the Manchester City talisman that makes him a cut above the rest.

Kevin De Bruyne leads a Manchester City attack with Leicester's Youri Tielemans in pursuit
Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans being put through their paces on Belgium international duty

In an interview with the official Premier League YouTube channel, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans picked De Bruyne as the best Belgian player when it comes to passing.

“I would go Kevin De Bruyne. His passing ability is just amazing”, he expressed.

The numbers certainly prove just why De Bruyne’s passing is revered, with the Belgian being the only player to equal Thierry Henry’s assist record from the 2002/03 Premier League campaign in the 2019/20 season.

In addition to this, no player in the history of the competition has created more big chances than the former Wolfsburg midfielder.

Levelling Manchester United legend David Beckham’s assist record this season as well, De Bruyne’s outstanding passing ability is right up there with the Premier League’s best creators.

When a midfielder of the caliber of Youri Tielemans is a fan of Kevin De Bruyne’s passing, it is a testament to the respect that Manchester City’s number 17 truly commands.

