Zack Steffen Admits Contractual Agreement That Was a 'Big Privilege' at Manchester City

Manchester City and USMNT star Zack Steffen has discussed the 'big privilege' of being offered a long-term contract by Etihad Stadium officials, and why feeling 'respected' was a key factor behind him putting pen to paper.

Since his arrival from the United States as a relatively unknown commodity in the summer of 2019, Zack Steffen has certainly proven himself as a worthy understudy to Ederson at Manchester City.

While the Brazilian shotstopper is the ideal number one in a Pep Guardiola system, the US international has stepped up to the plate on every occasion in which his services have been called upon.

Zack Steffen’s displays have clearly impressed the Manchester City hierarchy over time, as he was tied down to a fresh long-term contract until the summer of 2025 by the club in November of last year.

The 26year-old recently reflected on the honour of being offered to commit his future at one of the most dominant forces in European football.

IMAGO / PA Images Zack Steffen told SoccerBible on a new episode of their podcast, “Signing a new Manchester City contract is a big privilege, very proud moment - it says they like me and what I’m doing and they want to continue." IMAGO / Action Plus "That’s a relief for myself, it makes you feel good. At the end of the day, it’s also a business, it can get a little messy." IMAGO / Sportimage

Steffen continued, "For us athletes you want to be somewhere you’re respected and they want you. You don’t want to be moving every year or two years, you want security, so that’s nice."

One of the key ingredients behind the recipe to Manchester City’s incredible success is their ruthlessness, as seen by their decision to let an injury-prone Sergio Aguero depart the Etihad Stadium in 2021, despite his immortal status at the club.

With every call made by various decision makers in relation to what is best for the long-term future of the club, it is testament to Zack Steffen taking opportunities that come his way with both hands that he was offered a contract extension by the Premier League champions.

