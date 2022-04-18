Zack Steffen Receives Strong Message of Support From Manchester City Star After Howler in FA Cup Semi-Final Loss

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has reflected on his side's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley at the weekend, where his error in possession proved costly for the Premier League champions.

It was an afternoon to forget for USMNT international Zack Steffen on Saturday when Sadio Mane slid into the 27-year-old to double Liverpool's lead after the Manchester City keeper failed to pick out a teammate and instead got caught in possession to make matters worse for his side.

Steffen, who was given the nod over Ederson between the sticks for the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final, has been a reliable backup more often than not but has come under criticism from many amongst the club's fanbase for making decisive mistakes in crunch cup ties.

In City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea last term, the American's positioning leading to Hakim Ziyech's winner was questioned and while Steffen has proved his metal with his gloves time and again at the Etihad Stadium, he is evidently not as comfortable on the goal as Ederson.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Following City's crushing defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, Steffen took to social media to reflect on his side's display against Jurgen Klopp's men and his error leading to Sadio Mane's opening goal of the tie. A post released on the USMNT star's official Twitter and Instagram accounts read: "Trials and tribulations, failures and successes. That’s life. Yesterday’s game is a tough pill to swallow, all we can do is get back up and grow from it. IMAGO / NurPhoto "Thank you to all the fans who made the trip. We will work hard to make you guys proud. We move forward." Ederson, who is known to share a strong relationship with Steffen and veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson, subsequently offered his support to his fellow shotstopper in what will undoubtedly be a difficult time for the American following his mistake at the weekend. IMAGO / PA Images The Brazil international replied to Steffen's post on Instagram with a comment that read: "A mistake in football hurts, but a goalkeeper's mistake hurts more. This is our life bro." Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the lineup against Liverpool from the second-leg of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid in Spain last week, with Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho all coming into the side.

With no further cup obligations for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola for the remainder of the ongoing season, the Blues will be solely focused on retaining the Premier League title and possibly going one step further in the Champions League after coming up just short in the final against Chelsea last season.

There are doubts over the respective availabilities of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer for City's upcoming league meeting with Brighton on Wednesday evening, as the league leaders look to retain their slim advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube