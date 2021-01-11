Bayer Leverkusen join Borussia Dortmund in battle to sign Manchester City forward

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are "hot" for Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf, and are eyeing up a permanent deal for the youngster.

Manchester City's teenage winger Jayden Braaf is a target for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, reports Kicker as relayed by Sport Witness.

Braaf (18), emerged as one of the brightest youth prospects at the Etihad campus since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2018 as a first-year scholar. The winger had also spent time in the prestigious Ajax academy.

His blistering pace and slick feet have caught the eye in particular, but a first-team appearance under Pep Guardiola has so far failed to materialise.

There has been speculation about Braaf's attitude and personal lifestyle, which some have suggested is why his first-team breakthrough has not happened.

Indeed, reports now say Braaf is likely to be sold by City next summer, with Germany a likely destination in a deal that could reach around £10 million.

Kicker allege that Leverkusen are the latest side to express an interest, while Bild have stated that Borussia Dortmund were in talks to complete a deal for the Dutch youngster.

If Braaf does leave for Germany, he will be the FOURTH City winger to make the trip in recent years - following in the footsteps of Leroy Sane, Rabbi Matondo and Jadon Sancho.

