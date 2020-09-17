"If they pick one, I think they will pick Gimenez." - Journalist gives update on Man City's centre-back situation

Speaking on his podcast ‘Here We Go’, Fabrizio Romano had this to say about Manchester City’s pursuit of a top class centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly:

“Jose Gimenez is for sure, with Koulibaly, the most appreciated centre-back target for Manchester City. If they pick one, I think they will pick Gimenez. City will not spend €120M, they will try for €75/80M - but not for Koulibaly…"

While City have been tangled up in negations over Koulibaly all summer, Napoli have vehemently stuck by their asking price of €75M while City value the defender at €65, however the last bid at that price form City was two weeks ago.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Romano goes onto report that the 29-year-old Senegal international was ‘convinced’ to join City and is desperate to understand what has happened.

Gimenez who has been a key figure under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid for years now would ultimately cost City more due to his age of 25, four years younger than Koulibaly. However, City may find it to be an easier negotiation for the Uruguayan.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra