Man City Star Eyed by European Giants as Possible Replacement for France International With Uncertain Future

Manchester City's star centre-back Aymeric Laporte is reportedly on a list of possible replacements for Real Madrid, as the La Liga club put together plans for one possibility this summer.

The Spain international defender has been linked with a variety of moves away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, as the player is said to be frustrated over a lack of game time last season.

The success of Ruben Dias and John Stones as a central defensive pairing under Pep Guardiola meant that Aymeric Laporte was forced to settle for the third choice role, and only make a starting position in games of lesser importance or against lesser opponents.

As such, the feeling in some quarters is that Laporte could be aiming for a move back to Spain - where he left for the Premier League, after impressing for Athletic Bilbao over three years ago.

According to the information of Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo this week, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Aymeric Laporte has joined a list of possible targets for Real Madrid 'in recent days'.

The Manchester City man joins the likes of Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Villarreal's Pau Torres, according to the report, on a list of possible replacements for Raphael Varane - who is linked with a significant level of interest from Manchester United.

The Premier League champions however, will almost certainly want a substantial fee for a player who has played such an instrumental role in two of the club's three Premier League title wins in the last four seasons.

And given the difficult financial situation that many clubs across Europe find themselves in as a result of Covid-19's impact on football revenue streams, fees in excess of €60 million could be hard to come by without some sort of makeweight.

As for Manchester City and their plans in the event of an Aymeric Laporte departure, the expectation is that they will look to reinvest any transfer fee into a replacement, with the aforementioned Spain international Pau Torres understood to be one target.

